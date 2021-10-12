At a glance: 2022 Sarawak Budget

KUCHING, Oct 12 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today presented the approved 2022 Sarawak Budget to members of the Dewan Undangan Negeri at a special meeting here.
The following are the highlights from his speech:
• Theme: United in building a resilient, inclusive and progressive society
• Total ordinary expenditure: RM10.646 billion
Consisting of:
— RM4.046 billion Operating Expenditure
— RM7.509 billion Development Expenditure Estimates
• Projected revenue: RM10.036 billion
Consisting of:
— Tax revenue RM4.907 billion, including RM3.876 from State Sales Tax
— Non-tax revenue RM4.844 billion
— Non-revenue receipt RM26 million
— Federal grants and reimbursements RM249 million
• Under development expenditure estimates:
— RM3.796 billion for commerce and industry such as state investment, industrialisation programmes and tourism promotion
— RM1.18 billion for transport, including roads, bridges, riverine infrastructure and ports, navigational safety and infrastructure projects under Projek Rakyat
— RM134 million for agriculture development such as crop and industry development, agriculture infrastructure, veterinary services and agriculture research
— RM91 million for provision of energy and public utilities especially in rural areas
— RM50 million for environment such as forest conservation, reforestation and restoration, urban drainage and flood mitigation projects
— RM53 million for feasibility studies on state development planning and policy formulation
— RM67 million for research and development
— RM1.155 billion for village and community development mainly for rural transformation projects, minor rural projects, kampung extension schemes, urban renewal projects and rural growth centres
— RM220 million for housing development mainly for construction of affordable houses
— RM344 million for local authorities and social welfare services
— RM162 million for education and human capital development through upskilling and reskilling programmes
— RM24 million for culture, youth and sports including upgrading sports facilities
— RM233 million for general administration sector such as construction of government offices and quarters as well as ICT and digital projects
Strategic thrusts and initiatives, 2022
Strategic thrust 1: Protecting lives and livelihoods
— RM372 million in incentives and welfare assistance
— RM20.2 million for Free Water Programme
— RM10 million for Connection Charges Government Financial Assistance
— RM10 million for RM1 Flat Rate Bus Fare Programme
— RM19 million for Fire Relief Assistance
• Expanding coverage of utilities
— RM91 million to expand coverage of treated water and electricity supply
• Affordable housing
— RM189 million for construction of affordable housing, extension of village resettlement scheme, and urban renewal projects
— RM80 million for Programme Pembaikan Rumah Miskin Sarawak
— RM50 million to rebuild and repair dilapidated longhouses
— RM48 million for Sarawak Rental Assistance Scheme
— RM50 million for loan assistance to low-income and middle-income groups through Mutiara Mortgage and Credit Sdn Bhd.
• Housing deposit assistance scheme
— RM10 million to benefit 1,200 home buyers, providing cash assistance of up to RM10,000 to B40 and M40 home buyers for payment of housing deposit and managed by Mutiara
• Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang 8.0 (BKSS 8.0)
— RM285.47 million for first six months of 2022.
Consisting of:
— RM166.8 million Electricity Bill Discount for 647,000 beneficiaries
— RM24 million Water Bill Discount for 646,131 beneficiaries
— 50 per cent HDC Rental Discount of RM2.6 million for 3,200 tenants
— RM2 million in waiver of rental for SMEs in retail sector on state GLC premises
— 50 per cent discount for rental of market and stalls belonging to local authorities amounting to RM1.7 million benefitting 10,165 tenants
— One-off incentive of RM500 to 1,725 owners and operators of penambang registered with SRB, licensed van operators, taxi drivers, school bus and van operators in Sarawak amounting to RM0.87 million
— RM87.5 million for one-off special grant of RM1,000 to 87,500 hawkers and petty traders through Sarawak Pay
Strategic thrust 2: Steering economic recovery
• Development and rural focused
— RM4.803 billion for rural-based infrastructure projects and people-centric programmes to help create more jobs and business opportunities
• Intensify infrastructure development
— RM1.18 billion for roads, bridges, ports and riverine infrastructure
• Intensify industrialisation programme
— RM124 million for programmes such as Sibu Industrial Estate, Demak Laut Industrial Park and Sematan Industrial Estates
— investSarawak to be incorporated in 2022 as vehicle to secure more quality investments for Sarawak
• Boost tourism sector
— RM131 million for tourism development, promotion and cultural heritage
— RM10 million for new Heritage, Arts and Culture Facilitation Fund
Strategic thrust 3: Facilitating and sustaining business recovery
— RM25.1 million allocated to facilitate recovery of businesses, SMEs and micro-entrepreneurs through Special Relief Facility, Target Relief and Recovery Facility and Penjana Tourism FInancing
— RM24.5 million for entrepreneurship programmes, Sarawak Micro Credit Scheme, Skim Pinjaman Industri Kecil dan Sederhana, Go Digital Programme and Digital Marketing Training.
• Special assistance for business empowerment and recovery
— RM10 million for new Bumiputera Business Empowerment Fund
— One-off RM20 million grant for new Business Recovery Assistance Fund to assist Sarawak Business Federation and its 15 affiliates
Strategic thrust 4: Transforming agriculture and rural economies
• Agriculture transformation programmes
— RM134 million for projects to ensure sufficient food supply, raise and sustain farmers’ income, strengthen agriculture ecosystem, and promote smart agriculture.
• Rural growth centres
— RM19.7 million for RGC projects in Betong, Mukah, Miri and Kuching as well as rural ICT Development Programmes.
• Assistance to farmers and fishermen
— RM60 million special financial assistance for oil palm and pepper smallholders
— RM15 million for Bantuan Musim Tengkujuh Nelayan
Strategic thrust 5: Developing human capital
— RM20 million for human capital development
• Early childhood education
— RM37 million for Early Childhood and Care Institutions, One-stop Early Intervention Centre Sarawak, and 94 kindergartens and childcare centres under Sedidik Sdn Bhd
• Training and skills
— RM22.4 million for Graduates Enhancement Training Programme benefitting 1,000 graduates
— RM5.8 million for teaching of Science and Mathematics in English, advance automotive training centre, cultivating ICT know-how among teachers and students
— RM14 million for CENTEX Digital Academy
Strategic thrust 6: Accelerating digital adoption and data utilisation
— RM25 million for Sarawakpay to provide one stop mobile app payment chanel for public
— RM50 million for ICT development at various government agencies
— Development of Sarawak Rural Broadband Network (MySRBN)
Strategic thrust 7: Balancing economic growth with environmental sustainability
— RM31 million for forestry projects such as Forest Landscape Restoration Programme, establishment of Forest One-stop Compliance Centre and Permanent Forest Estate, and development and upgrading of facilities at Totally Protected Areas (TPAs)
— RM1.13 million for promotional activities and strategies to secure Niah National Park as Unesco World Heritage Site
Strategic thrust 8: Enhancing government capacity and service delivery
— RM12 million for capacity building of state civil service as enabler for change and transformation— Borneo Post Online