Shah Alam court agrees to return Zahid’s passport for treatment abroad; KL court to decide this afternoon

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is pictured at Kuala Lumpur High Court October 4, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — The High Court in Shah Alam today allowed former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to get back his impounded passport so he can travel to Germany for medical treatment.

Judge Datuk Mohd Yazid Mustafa, who is the judge hearing Ahmad Zahid’s trial involving 40 corruption charges, allowed Ahmad Zahid’s application for the temporary release of the passport.

The court ruling was confirmed by Ahmad Zahid’s lawyer Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Zainal, Utusan Malaysia reported.

However, the defence lawyer was also reported to have indicated that the permission to travel abroad would be subject to another similar application made to the High Court in Kuala Lumpur that will be decided this afternoon.

Ahmad Zaidi was quoted saying that there would be no disruption to the scheduled hearing dates for Ahmad Zahid’s case in Shah Alam as the trip is planned for after the trial.

Based on information from Ahmad Zahid’s legal team, Malay Mail understands that the High Court in Shah Alam allowed the temporary release of the passport from October 26 to November 21.

Apart from Ahmad Zaidi, Malay Mail understands that Ahmad Zahid was also represented by lawyer Hamidi Mohd Noh at the High Court in Shah Alam.

