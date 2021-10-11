Covid-19: Sabah allows children under 12 to dine-in, enter business premises with fully vaccinated parents from tomorrow

Datuk Masidi Manjun, who is also the Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson, said teenagers, aged 12 to 18, who had received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine were also given the same permission. ― Picture by Julia Chan

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 11 — The Sabah government has allowed children under 12 to dine-in at premises and enter business premises accompanied by their fully vaccinated parents, effective tomorrow.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the business premises involved included shopping malls and hotel facilities, and the same directive also allowed children to participate in picnics and camping activities.

Masidi, who is also the Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson, said teenagers, aged 12 to 18, who had received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine were also given the same permission.

“Residents are reminded to always adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) and rules,” he said in a statement, tonight.

Meanwhile, he said 1.92 million or 69.9 per cent of the adult population and 91,683 or 22 per cent of adolescents in the state have been fully vaccinated.

He said a total of 532 Covid-19 new cases were recorded today making a cumulative total of 206,048 cases, and 1,623 patients recovered raising the cumulative total of recoveries to 193,445 while 2,402 patients are still undergoing treatment. — Bernama