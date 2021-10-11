Air Selangor: Water supply disruption in KL fully restored as of 3pm today

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) in a statement today thanked consumers for their patience and cooperation throughout the duration of the unscheduled water disruption. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Water supply in 50 areas around the federal capital which was disrupted due to a leak pumping pipe at the Segambut Pump House yesterday has been fully restored as of 3pm today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) in a statement today thanked consumers for their patience and cooperation throughout the duration of the unscheduled water disruption.

Further information can be obtained via official communication channels, including the Air Selangor app, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or contact Air Selangor at 15300.

Those with complaints and queries can contact the Help Centre at www.airselangor.com. — Bernama