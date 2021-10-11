Actor, director among trio nabbed over suspected drug abuse in Kuala Kangsar

Omar said the three suspects were remanded for two days starting yesterday to assist in the investigation under Section 12 (2), Section 6 and Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA KANGSAR, Oct 11 — A 28-year-old actor was among three arrested on suspicion of drug abuse in a raid on a house in Kuala Kangsar yesterday.

Kuala Kangsar district police chief ACP Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob said a drama and film director and an assistant aged 49 and 47 respectively were also nabbed.

He said acting on information, they were arrested by a team from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Kuala Kangsar District Police Headquarters (IPD) and assisted by members of the Kuala Kangsar Police Station at 7.15am.

“Inspections on the three rooms of the house led to the discovery of cannabis and syabu estimated to be worth about RM270,” he said in a statement today.

Omar said the three suspects were taken to the Kuala Kangsar IPD for further investigation, adding that they were tested positive for drugs.

He added further investigation revealed that the director had a previous record related to drugs.

He said the three suspects were remanded for two days starting yesterday to assist in the investigation under Section 12 (2), Section 6 and Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama