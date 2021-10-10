Senior education minister: Almost 80pc of Malaysian students aged 12-17 received one dose of Covid-19 vaccine jab

Students wait to receive their Covid-19 jab at SMA Izzuddin Shah in Ipoh October 5, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — Nearly 80 per cent of students aged between 12 and 17 have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine jab so far, said Senior Education Minister Datuk Radzi Jidin.

He posted on Facebook that the Ministry of Education (MOE) would always work closely with the Ministry of Health (MOH) in implementing the vaccination programme for adolescents aged between 12 and 17 or the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK)-Adolescent initiative that began in early September.

He clarified that the MOE and MOH had held discussions to study the best approach for providing information regarding the implementation status of the PICK-Adolescent initiative for students of schools under the MOE and for it to be shared with the public, just like other vaccination data.

“Alhamdulillah, today the MOH launched a new feature on vaccination details for schools under the MOE on the COVIDNOW website.

“Through this new feature, parents or guardians can check the vaccination rate of students in their children’s respective schools. This can be done via the link https://covidnow.moh.gov.my/school,” he said.

Radzi said such effort would provide transparent information for the public, especially parents as well as guardians, and was part of measures under the country’s transition to the endemic phase. — Bernama