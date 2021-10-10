Police record statements from a ‘Datuk Seri’, lawyer over falsified foreign exchange documents in Johor

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay speaks at a press conference at the Johor Contingent Police Headquarters in Johor Baru, August 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Oct 10 — Police yesterday took statements from a woman who claimed to be a ‘Datuk Seri’ and a lawyer believed to be involved in forging a letter of undertaking to conduct foreign currency exchange transactions using the name of Tunku Mahkota Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim yesterday.

Johor police chief, Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said police were now seeking three other individuals believed to be also involved in the case to have their statements taken.

“So far, we have taken statements from two individuals and are now checking the documents and accounts of those involved in the case.

“The public is advised not be influenced by the comments on social media about the case. Let police complete the investigation and taking down of statements. If we have enough evidence, we will charge those involved,” he said at a press conference when asked for an update on the case, here, today.

When asked if the case had any political elements, Ayob Khan said police would carry out the investigation first.

Two days ago (Oct 8), Ayob Khan said the investigation into the case was carried out following a police report made by the head of the Media Unit, Johor Royal Family Communications Office on Oct 7.

He said the local woman had claimed to have received a mandate from Tunku Ismail to carry out the exchange of 200 billion to 5 trillion US dollars into Ringgit Malaysia while the male lawyer was a proxy with regard to the documents.

On another case, Ayob Khan said police had also taken the statement of a man for uploading comments insulting the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar and the Johor royal institution via a Twitter account on Oct 8.

He said the 42-year-old man who was a part-time vehicle painter, was earlier detained by a team from the Johor Commercial Crime Investigation Department at 9.25 pm at his house in Ulu Tiram, here.

He said the arrest was made following a police report lodged by the head of the Media Unit, Johor Royal Family Communications Office at 2.03 pm on the same day.

According to him, the man had uploaded the insulting comments using his Twitter account, ‘[email protected]’.

“We have detained him to have his statement taken and once we’ve completed the investigation papers, we will submit it to the deputy public prosecutor for further action,” he said.

Ayob Khan said checks revealed that the man had previous criminal records involving trespassing and mischief.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. If found guilty, he is liable to a fine of up to RM50,000 or a jail term not exceeding a year or both. — Bernama