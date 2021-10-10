Health Ministry: 74 new Covid-19 deaths bring toll to 27,265

The Ministry of Health recorded 74 more deaths due to Covid-19 yesterday. —Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — The Ministry of Health recorded 74 more deaths due to Covid-19 yesterday, data from MoH’s official CovidNow website showed.

Of these, 27 people had died by the time they were taken to hospital.

The country’s cumulative Covid-19 fatalities now number 27,265 since the pandemic began.

Comparing all states, Perlis had the highest fatality rate with 10.6 deaths per 100,000 in the population in the last two weeks.

This was followed by Penang (9.4), Sarawak (6.5), Sabah (6.5), Johor (5.4), Perak (4.7) and Kelantan and Sabah tied at (4.5) respectively.

These seven states recorded death rates higher than or equal to the national rate of 4.1.

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 8,743 new Covid-19 cases, marking the seventh consecutive day that daily infections stayed below the 10,000 mark.

The total active cases stood at 120,246 nationwide.

Comparatively, 14,422 Covid-19 have recovered in the same period. The total cumulative Covid-19 cases have reached 2,332,221 since the pandemic hit.