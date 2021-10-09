Shahidan receives numerous calls regarding problems faced by city folks

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said several other calls were related to applications for houses under the People’s Housing Projects (PPR) and financial assistance. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 9 — After sharing his personal phone number, Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said he received calls not only about road damage in Kuala Lumpur but also other problems that needed to be addressed.

The minister said several other calls were related to applications for houses under the People’s Housing Projects (PPR) and financial assistance.

“I received more than 1,000 calls a day. And it’s not just about potholes but also other matters which jammed my phone. There were others who called for no apparent reason.

“I tried to entertain every call and I apologise for those that I did not answer. All I could do was to ask them to send me a short text message or SMS,” he told reporters after officiating the Federal Territories National Sports Day 2021 (HSN 2021) which was also attended by his deputy Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias here today.

Last Thursday, Shahidan during his winding-up speech on the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) in the Dewan Rakyat, disclosed his personal number for those who wish to lodge their complaints and grievances on damaged roads in Kuala Lumpur.

At the same time, he also shared the telephone number of his deputy Jalaluddin and Kuala Lumpur Hall mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah.

Meanwhile, Shahidan said about 100 sports activities have been planned throughout the Federal Territories for HSN 2021, among them, the Malaysian Family: Fit and Active Family HSN 2021, Basic Knot Tying competition, E-Sports FIFA 2021 and Let’s Get Fit During the Pandemic.

He also took the opportunity to participate in a three-kilometre brisk walking event from Seri Wilayah Tower to the areas around the Putrajaya Lake and Taman Wawasan.

“The sports activities will be carried out continuously so that residents remain active and at the same time cultivate a healthy lifestyle,” he said. — Bernama