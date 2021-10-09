Malaysians hold breath for interstate travel announcement

File photo of Gombak Toll Plaza towards the East Coast Expressway (LPT) is deserted today ahead of the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration July 19, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Malaysians, especially tourism industry players, are holding their breath for the government’s announcement on the lift of the interstate travel restrictions which is expected anytime soon.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was reported as saying that interstate movement would be allowed nationwide after 90 per cent of the adult population have received their complete Covid-19 vaccination.

And as of last night, Malaysia reported that 89.4 per cent of its adult population have been vaccinated against the deadly virus.

Land transport operators and ferry service providers are among the earliest groups to make preparations ahead of the announcement as the cross-state clearance is expected to increase the number of visitors thronging tourist destinations in the country.

To better manage the expected influx of tourists, ferry operators in Langkawi and Kangar are ready to increase the number of ferry trips plying between the two locations.

Konsortium Ferry Line Ventures Sdn Bhd human resources and operations manager Captain Baharin Baharom said currently the ferry service for the Kuala Kedah to Langkawi route only runs once a day and twice a day from Kuala Perlis to Langkawi. — Bernama

