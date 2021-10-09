Ismail Sabri hands over food baskets to the needy in Bera. — file pic

BERA, Oct 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today presented food basket assistance to those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the needy from the Indian and Chinese communities in Bera district.

Ismail Sabri, who is also Bera Member of Parliament, handed over the donations to community leaders in a ceremony held in full compliance with the standard operating procedures at the Bera MIC and MCA offices.

His special officer for the Indian community, K. Ramesh, said a total of 1,500 food baskets had been and would be distributed to recipients in stages.

Overall, there were more than 5,800 Indian people in Bera, he said.

Bera MIC Youth chief C. Uganeswaran, 33, who represented the recipients said the Prime Minister had proved the aspirations of the Malaysian Family as the less fortunate people from the Indian community also benefited from the assistance.

He said some 150 MIC Youth members from the B40 group would receive the food aid which could help them save on daily expenses after their income was impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak.

“On behalf of them, I would like to thank the Prime Minister for this assistance and we appreciate that even after he (Ismail Sabri) became the prime minister, he still pays attention to the people in Bera, including the Indian community,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bera MCA Division chief Teh Kim Seng, 65, said the poor, especially single mothers, would be given priority in receiving the food baskets.

“A lot of people have been affected since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country almost two years ago and with this initiative, at least they can use the items provided to prepare food for the family.

“We appreciate this assistance and thank the Prime Minister for this initiative. We also hope that more development can be carried out in the district, thus boosting the economy of the local community,” he said. — Bernama