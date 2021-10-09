Government to focus on tackling hardcore poverty, says Mustapa

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said the federal government would draw up a new strategy to eradicate the issue. — Bernama pic

KOTA BHARU, Oct 9 — The government will prioritise and stress on tackling the issue of hardcore poverty in the country in line with the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) which has been passed in Dewan Rakyat on Thursday.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said the federal government would draw up a new strategy to eradicate the issue.

He said this was because the percentage of hardcore poor could have gone up following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In the past, (2019), the hardcore poor rate was 0.4 per cent and the following year it rose to 0.8 per cent after Covid-19. This matter must be given more focus.

“The federal government should have special officers at district levels to tackle the issue of poverty.

“Most importantly is by having numerous programmes or economic projects which are more effective in helping to raise the standard of living of the people,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after attending an engagement session with the Kelantan government on 12MP at Kota Darul Naim Complex, here today.

In another development, Mustapa said 46.8 per cent of the RM39 billion allocation for basic development was spent involving the whole country, as of October 3.

According to Mustapa, the percentage spent was delayed from the original plan due to various problems such as land ownership issue, contract and others, besides Covid-19.

As such, he said the federal and state governments would monitor closely every basic development project to ensure the delay was not repeated in future. — Bernama