Danesh Raj’s appointment will raise voice of young, says higher education minister

Danesh Raj Nagarajan's appointment was question by the university's students' union. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/Universit Malaya

BAGAN DATUK, Oct 9 — The appointment of Danesh Raj Nagarajan as a member of the Board of Directors of Universiti Malaya (UM) will raise the voices of young people to a higher level, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad.

Noraini said she had personally scrutinised the list of the proposed members from the alumni of the university by looking at the criteria available before the appointment was made.

“He is an active alumni. I was given a list, looked at the criteria available, so the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) appointed a former student who represented the alumni.

“We must give them the opportunity because they can help the university. We have the board, community representatives, senate, various categories for the young people to speak out and make various related programmes,” she said.

Noraini said this after participating in the vaccination programme to bedridden patients with Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamid here, about 110 kilometres from Ipoh today.

She was commenting on media reports quoting the Universiti Malaya Students’ Union (KMUM) yesterday which questioned the appointment of Danesh Raj. — Bernama