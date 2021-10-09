Communications Ministry launches ‘Kembara Connectivity’ to monitor internet access nationwide

Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said it was an initiative to make the concept of internet as a human right a success. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

RAWANG, Oct 9 — The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) today launched the Kembara Connectivity Programme to closely monitor the development of internet access in remote and rural areas nationwide.

Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said it was an initiative to make the concept of internet as a human right a success and to ensure that the goal of all areas in the country to have 4G coverage was achieved by the end of next year.

“Through this programme, we will be able to know first hand the quality of internet coverage in an area as we often receive various complaints (related to internet access), so this is the best way to see it from various angles.

“For today and tomorrow, our journey will cover three states, namely Selangor, Perak and Pahang,” he told Bernama after visiting the Rawang Post Office in conjunction with the 2021 World Post Day celebration.

He spent about 30 minutes mingling with the post office staff and handing over souvenirs to them.

The two-day programme will specifically include visits to Orang Asli settlements in Cameron Highlands as well as Tanah Rata, Sungai Koyan, Kuala Lipis, Raub and several other locations.

“KKMM will continue this programme in Sarawak next week before expanding to other states,” he said.

Earlier, Annuar was briefed by Telekom Malaysia Berhad’s top management on internet access and the use of fiber optic networks at TM Network Operations Centre in Cyberjaya. — Bernama