Selangor police to look after welfare of 29 Covid-19 orphans

Selangor police chief, Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said under the initiative which would be implemented through district police chiefs, they would check on the students’ condition and wellbeing every three months. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SHAH ALAM, Oct 8 — The Selangor police today launched the Prihatin Pelajar Yatim Piatu Covid-19 initiative, aimed at looking after the welfare of 29 students from 14 families in the state who were made orphans after losing their parents to Covid-19.

Selangor police chief, Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said under the initiative which would be implemented through district police chiefs, they would check on the students’ condition and wellbeing every three months.

He said the initiative would also be carried out in collaboration with the Selangor Education Department, Selangor Social Welfare Department, Selangor Zakat Board, Darul Ehsan Islamic Foundation and Selangor Hindu Sangam Council.

All the agencies would help ensure that funds and aid continued to be distributed to the students as well as their guardians, he added.

“This programme focuses on providing continous aid to these students to ensure their survival and create an awareness on the importance of helping those in need,” he said when launching the programme at the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters, here today.

Arjunaidi said the contributions from every department and association involved in the initiative would be in the form of cash and food baskets.

In another development, Arjunaidi said the Selangor police would focus on monitoring adherence to the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

“We don’t just monitor, but we will take action if the SOP is violated and also educate our society,” he said. — Bernama