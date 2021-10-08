PLUS says traffic expected to increase when interstate travel resumes

PLUS expects many Klang Valley residents, as well as those from other states, will seize this opportunity to travel for that long-awaited occasion to be with families and close friends. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) North-South highway traffic is expected to increase between 1.1 million to 1.3 million vehicles daily when interstate travel resumes after the announcement by the government following the 90 per cent vaccination mark.

Chief Operating Officer PLUS Malaysia Berhad Datuk Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi in a statement today said PLUS are well prepared for the reopening of interstate travel and ready for the influx of vehicles.

“PLUS highways are well-prepared for the reopening of interstate travel and all its 94 toll plazas across the northern and southern regions are ready for the influx of vehicles once the restriction for the interstate travel is lifted,” he said.

Datuk Zakaria also reminded the highway customers to be mindful of their safety and diligently follow the National Security Council (MKN) SOPs of checking MySejahtera, wearing proper face masks, physical distancing and hand sanitizing as these still apply along the highways.

“We also encourage them to take a break at our R&Rs and lay-bays to rejuvenate and relax,” he said, adding that all public facilities at PLUS R&Rs and lay-bays are regularly sanitised and that surau and washrooms are also open 24 hours a day. — Bernama