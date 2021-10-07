Melaka Pakatan chief says no plans to meet Agong, going to court instead

Melaka Pakatan Harapan chief Adly Zahari (right) said they are looking at taking legal action on the dissolution of the state legislative assembly. — Bernama file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 ― Pakatan Harapan (PH) has no plan to seek the intervention of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to resolve the current political predicament in Melaka.

Instead, its state coalition chief Adly Zahari said they are looking at taking legal action on the dissolution of the Melaka state legislative assembly.

“Melaka PH has no plans to meet the Agong. Our focus is on taking the dissolution of the Melaka state government to the courts to discuss the ramifications and dispute the process of dissolution pursuant to Article 19 (2) of the state constitution,” Adly said in a Facebook post today.

Article 19 (2) allows the Speaker, Datuk Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, to prorogue or dissolve the State Legislative Assembly.

Three days ago, four assemblymen declared no confidence in Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali as chief minister. Yesterday, Melaka Governor Tun Mohd Ali Rustam consented to the dissolution of the state assembly.

According to the law, an election must now be called within 60 days.

The four assemblymen who withdrew support for Sulaiman are: Datuk Seri Idris Haron (Sungai Udang), Datuk Nor Azman Hassan (Pantai Kundur), Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Telok Mas), and Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Pengkalan Batu).

Idris was the chief minister prior to Sulaiman. Both he and Nor Azman are from Umno while Noor Effendi is from Bersatu.

Norhizam was formerly from DAP prior to becoming an independent. Norhizam had suggested that there were 15 state assemblymen renting a bus to go to the Palace today to meet the Agong to hand in a memorandum.

He was quoted saying in Utusan Malaysia that the idea was Idris’ and was agreed upon by the others as they were unhappy at being unfairly treated following the abrupt dissolution of the state government.

Idris and Noor Azman have been sacked as Umno members following their withdrawal of support.