Khairy: Health Ministry to sit with Cabinet tomorrow on Melaka state election

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — The Health Ministry says it will discuss with the Cabinet tomorrow on the Melaka state election.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said that the ministry will provide any assistance such as standard operating procedures (SOP) to the Election Commission (EC) if the state election is going to be held.

“For the Melaka state election, the Health Ministry presented our stance during the Pandemic Management Strategic Committee meeting yesterday and we will discuss once again at the Cabinet meeting tomorrow.

“This is because it involves not only (public) health factors, but it also involves legal and constitutional factors.

“We will take note of whatever the decision from the Cabinet later and the Health Ministry will provide any necessary SOP if it’s going to continue,” he said during a press conference at Kuala Lumpur Hospital today.

Two days ago, it was reported that Melaka Governor Tun Mohd Ali Rustam had consented to the dissolution of the state assembly, after four assemblymen declared no confidence in Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali as chief minister.

Melaka Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the decision was gazetted today, adding that fresh state polls will be announced soon by the Election Commission.

However, Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council said yesterday that Mohd Ali had erred in his decision to call for the dissolution of the Melaka state assembly.

In a statement after a council meeting, PH said the dissolution was based on the erroneous advice given by a chief minister who had lost majority support of the state assemblymen, adding that TYT should have instead studied and abided by the state constitution.