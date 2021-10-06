Medical Device Authority seize unregistered medical devices worth over RM1 million in Bukit Rimau

Officers from the Medical Device Authority inspecting the seized medical face masks in Bukit Rimau, October 6, 2021. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Oct 6 — The Health Ministry’s Medical Device Authority (MDA) has seized medical face masks, oximeters and Covid-19 self-test kits, which have not been registered with the MDA, worth more than RM1 million at a company in Bukit Rimau, near here, today.

MDA chief executive, Ahmad Shariff Hambali, said that the 11am raid involved 18 enforcement officers, following complaints from the public and intelligence. The two suspects, in their 30s, who were the owners of the premises were also at the location, and had given their full cooperation.

“Their modus operandi was to sell the devices online or on e-commerce platforms, and supply the devices to distributing companies,” he said in a statement, today.

Meanwhile, MDA assistant director, Muhammad Farhan Ishak, who also participated in the raid, told Bernama that two stores at the premises were used to keep the unregistered medical devices.

“The public is encouraged to check the registration status of a device at the website, mdar.mda.gov.my.

“Any complaints related to unregistered products can be channelled to the MDA Feedback Management System (MDAFEMES) at femes.mda.gov.my so that appropriate action can be taken to combat the sale of unregistered medical devices in the market,” he added. — Bernama