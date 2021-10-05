Covid-19: Non-compliance of SOP cause of high infection rate in Kelantan, says exco

Local Government, Housing and Health Committee chairman Dr Izani Husin blamed the four-figure Covid-19 cases on the non-compliance of the standard operating procedure. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA BARU, Oct 5 — Kelantan has yet to transition to Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) because it continues to record more than 1,000 Covid-19 cases daily, said state Local Government, Housing and Health Committee chairman Dr Izani Husin.

He blamed the four-figure Covid-19 cases on the non-compliance of the standard operating procedure (SOP).

“Covid-19 infection in Kelantan still exceeds 1,000 cases and, even when it reduces we still have about 900 cases. As for why that is so, we (the people of Kelantan) must ask ourselves how much are we complying with the SOP.

“Because our figures are still in the region of 1,000, so we will be delayed when it comes to transitioning to Phase Three... we have achieved two threshold values except for the average daily cases indicator,” he told reporters after visiting the vaccination centre for adolescents at a school here today.

Dr Izani urged the people of Kelantan to give their cooperation by always complying with and adhering to the stipulated SOP so that Covid-19 cases in the state could be reduced and the state could transition to the next phase.

As of noon today, Kelantan had recorded 1,063 new Covid-19 cases. — Bernama