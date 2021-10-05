Covid-19: No quarantine for fully vaccinated individuals to enter Sabah, says minister

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun says there is no quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated persons to enter Sabah unless arriving from overseas. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 5 ― There is no quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated persons to enter Sabah unless arriving from overseas.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said this in his Twitter post on Monday night, referring to the latest SOP updated by the Sabah National Security Council.

“No more mandatory quarantine for fully vaccinated person to enter Sabah unless arriving from overseas,” he said in his post, when sharing a screenshot of the updated SOP.

According to the SOP, although fully vaccinated travellers are allowed to enter Sabah without undergoing quarantine, it is still mandatory to undergo swab tests three days before arrival.

The negative result of swab test must be verified by a clinic or laboratory. ― Borneo Post