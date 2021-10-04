MCMC aims to increase internet coverage to 96.9pc by end 2022

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission logo is pictured in Cyberjaya March 4, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

BERA, Oct 4 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is targeting to increase the country’s internet coverage to 96.9 per cent by end of 2022.

Its chairman Fadhlullah Suhaimi Abdul Malek said efforts are being made to speed up the effort considering its growing importance and needs.

“Currently the level of coverage for the whole country is at 94.1 per cent while as of the end of September our internet speed was at 30 megabits per second (Mbps), and our target is to reach 35 Mbps next year,” he said.

He added MCMC would ensure that 1.1 million premises in the country would be equipped with fibre-optic connectivity per year.

“If it is not done quickly, only 500,000 units of premises can be equipped (with fibre optic connectivity) per year,” he said in a press conference after attending a dialogue session on communication services issues under Guai state constituency at the Kampung Batu Papan public hall here today.

Also present at the session was Pahang Public Works, Transport and Health Committee chairman Datuk Seri Norolazali Sulaiman, who is also Guai state assemblyman.

Fadhlullah Suhaimi said the infrastructure for telecommunication facilities will be provided by telecommunication service providers focusing on highly populated areas first before the less populated areas.

Meanwhile, Norolazali is optimistic that more than 100,000 Bera residents will enjoy better telecommunication facilities based on the efforts and improvements implemented by MCMC in the district.

“I was told that 16 new towers worth RM50 million are being and will be built this year and next year in Bera which will provide better internet facilities in stages,” he said. — Bernama