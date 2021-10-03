SDMC: 11 of 1,418 Covid-19 cases in Sarawak have lung infection

Healthcare workers are seen during a Covid-19 swab test in Petaling Jaya February 28, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUCHING, Oct 3 — Only 0.78 per cent or 11 of the 1,418 Covid-19 positive cases in Sarawak today have lung infection that requires oxygen support and the use of ventilators.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), the remaining 1,407 cases have mild or no symptoms.

“Among the areas recording a high number of cases are Kuching with 366 followed by Sibu (146), Miri (130), Bintulu (85) and Sarikei (80),” it said in a statement.

To date, the number of cumulative cases in Sarawak stands at 215,576.

Also, 12 deaths from Covid-19 have been recorded from September 29 to October 1 while there are now 102 active clusters in the state. — Bernama