Cops nab babysitter for allegedly abusing autistic boy in Ampang

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — A babysitter was arrested on suspicion of abusing an autistic six-year-old boy at a daycare centre in Ampang here yesterday.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said police arrested the female suspect at 1.50pm after receiving a report from the boy’s father on Friday (October 1).

He added that the victim is believed to have been abused between 8.45am and 12.45pm on October 1 after the father found bruises on the boy’s shoulder and both eyes upon picking him back from the centre.

He said a teacher at the centre told the father that there was a red mark on the side of the boy’s left forehead, claiming that the victim had hit his head on the table.

“The boy’s father then viewed the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the scene and found that the suspect had acted violently when his son refused to eat his meal,” Mohamad Farouk said when contacted today.

He said a further investigation found that the 51-year-old woman was the manager of the premises and she employed three local workers, who were also at the scene.

“The woman has seven children, including the victim, under her care and all are autistic. Further investigation also found that the centre has been operating for seven years while an initial check found that its licence has expired,” he said.

He said the woman, whose visit pass is believed to have expired, has been remanded until Tuesday (October 5) to assist in the investigations under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001 for neglect and Section 15 (1) of the Immigration Act 1952 for overstaying and expired social pass. — Bernama