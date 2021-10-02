What Umno Youth wants in Budget 2022: RM10,000 under i-Citra, interest-free bank loans, safety net for gig workers

Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki (left) seen with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (right) after the party meeting. ― Picture via Facebook/Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 ― A one-off payment of RM10,000 under the Employees Provident Fund’s i-Citra scheme, interest-free bank loans during the moratorium period, and social security protection for young workers in the gig economy were three key issues Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said he raised with the prime minister yesterday.

The 45-year-old former deputy minister said he was able to bring these issues to Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s attention last night on behalf of Umno Youth after their party meeting and that the prime minister had given him an assurance that some of them will be included in the upcoming Budget 2022.

“YAB PM said these matters raised by Umno Youth have been requested of Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul and some will be announced in the 2022 Budget later.

“I also informed the YAB PM that the people's hopes for it can be expedited, especially regarding the moratorium and i-Citra because many are very hopeful and are in a desperate situation,” Asyraf said in a Facebook post late last night.

Ismail Sabri pledged in Parliament to create an ecosystem to support the growth of the gig economy and encourage people to take advantage of opportunities, national news agency Bernama reported last Monday.

Budget 2022 is scheduled to be tabled in Parliament later this month.

In a pre-Budget statement, the Finance Ministry announced that next year’s spending plans will be drafted with an inclusive approach in the “Keluarga Malaysia” spirit, and will work to ensure that no one is left behind in receiving government aid.