MKN: Localties in Perak, Sabah to come under EMCO

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Two localities, one each in Perak and Sabah, will come under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from tomorrow and Monday respectively, National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said.

In a statement posted on Facebook today, he said Kampung Orang Asli Chadak in Tanjung Rambutan, Perak will be under the EMCO from tomorrow until Oct 16, while the EMCO in Kampung Mokodou in Ranau, Sabah will be from this Monday until Oct 17.

He also said that the EMCO in Kampung Orang Asli Ulu Pareh, Bentong, Pahang, which was supposed to end tomorrow has been extended until Oct 17, this after an evaluation of Covid-19 infection risks and trends in the locality by the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the EMCO in Pasdec Bandar Damansara, Kuantan ends today, he said, while the EMCO in Kampung Tamu Darat, Kota Belud, Sabah ends tomorrow.

The EMCO at four other localities in Pahang, namely Kampung Sungai Kabuk, Kampung Sungai Tiang and Kampung Sungai Chohong, all of which are in Lembah Bertam, Ulu Telom, Cameron Highlands and the Orang Asli settlement in Sungai Koi, Hulu Cheka, Jerantut also ends tomorrow, Rodzi said. — Bernama