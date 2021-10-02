Health Ministry: Covid-19 cases drop slightly to 10,915, Sarawak tops list with 2,121 infections

Selangor, at one point the epicentre of the epidemic, continues to see a decline in cases with just 1,386 new reported cases. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — The number of daily positive Covid-19 cases dropped slightly from yesterday to 10,915, with Sarawak still recording the highest cases at 2,121 positive cases as of noon, Health Department director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this evening.

Total positive cases now stand at 2.26 million.

Selangor, at one point the epicentre of the epidemic, continues to see a decline in cases with just 1,386 new reported cases as at noon while Kuala Lumpur recorded just 171 new cases.

Only Johor and Kelantan reported new positive cases in the four digits next to Selangor and Sarawak, at 1,124 and 1,288 respectively.

Six states - Sabah, Terengganu, Perak, Penang, Kedah and Pahang - each reported cases above 500.

Sabah reported 784 new cases, Terengganu new 818 cases, Perak 862 new cases, Penang 768 new cases, Kedah 574 new cases and Pahang 504 new cases.

MORE TO COME