Former Putrajaya Bersatu chief returns to Umno

Datuk Seri Erwan Mohd Tahir (third, left) along with 120 division members submitted their membership applications to Putrajaya Umno chief Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor (third, right)at the Umno headquarters in Menara Dato Onn. ― Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 ― Datuk Seri Erwan Mohd Tahir who was Putrajaya Bersatu chief has rejoined Umno, reportedly along with 120 division members.

They submitted their membership applications to Putrajaya Umno chief Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor at the Umno headquarters in Menara Dato Onn, and were accepted back into the fold yesterday, according to several news reports and tweets from the Umno Youth wing.

“This is the right time for me to return to Umno’s fold.

“The party has managed to end political polemics that have threatened the well-being of the people and economic stability during the Covid-19 pandemic,” Erwan was quoted as saying by The Star in a report today.

He also expressed his support for Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to continue as prime minister.

“I hope the prime minister will shoulder his responsibilities to the best of his ability for the well-being of the people and the country,” Erwan was quoted as saying.

He reportedly added that Umno is the only party that can uphold the rights of the Malays and the royal institution.

Putrajaya Bersatu said Erwan resigned as its division chief last October 10, after losing a party contest for vice-president, Malay daily Sinar Harian reported today.

It reported Putrajaya Bersatu saying that deputy division chief Mohd Fathul Azam Hashim has been acting in Erwan’s place since then.