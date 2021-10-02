Covid-19: 99.39 per cent of new cases in Sarawak today involve Categories 1, 2

In addition, 10 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded in Sarawak from Aug 6 to Sept 30, while 107 clusters in the state remain active.. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, Oct 2 — A total of 99.39 per cent, or 2,108 of the 2,121 Covid-19 positive cases in Sarawak today involved those in Categories One and Two, namely asymptomatic or with mild symptoms.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), the remaining 13 cases involved lung infections that required oxygen assistance and ventilators.

“Among the areas that recorded the highest number of cases is Kuching, with 899 cases, followed by Miri (200), Sibu (153), Bintulu (88) and Sarikei (86),” read the statement.

In addition, 10 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded in Sarawak from Aug 6 to Sept 30, while 107 clusters in the state remain active. — Bernama