MACC to continue operations, arrests involving high-profile cases, says chief commissioner

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 1 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will continue to carry out operations, arrests and bring high-profile and public interest cases to court despite the implementation of movement restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its chief commissioner, Datuk Seri Azam Baki said MACC had opened 687 investigation papers between January and August this year, including 149 investigation papers in the “high-profile, public interest and sensitive” category, while 538 were in the ordinary category.

The number of arrests recorded during the period was 660 individuals while the number of charges involved 347 individuals from various backgrounds including senior government officials and businessmen, he said.

“With consistent, systematic and high-impact operational action, I believe we are able to create a ‘deterrent’ atmosphere and the corrupt will be more afraid to engage in corruption and abuse of power.

“It is very important for us to send a strong and clear message to the corrupt that we will never compromise and tolerate heinous acts that can destroy the country’s prosperity,” he said at MACC’s 54th Anniversary Celebration 2021, here today.

Azam said the MACC would always protect the country from corruption and abuse of power which not only affected economic development and disrupted political stability but also caused social disruption with the collapse of morality and integrity among the people at various levels.

“Efforts to empower the MACC in terms of capacity building and capability must continue with the full support of the government and all Malaysians.

“This is to enable the MACC to achieve its vision to create a Malaysian society that is free from corruption and to become a world-class, anti-corruption agency,” he said.

He also wanted MACC officers to be prepared with high skills, improve the standard of education and knowledge, especially in facing new and more complex challenges in line with changing “trends”, technological developments and the passage of time.

“All levels of society are also expected to unite in fighting corruption in order to uphold the country’s sovereignty. We cannot afford to eradicate the crime of corruption in this country if we act in silo without the support of the community,” he said.

MACC’s 54th Anniversary Celebration with the theme “Semarakkan Integriti, Rasuah Diperangi” this time was celebrated modestly to comply with health and safety standard operating procedures as well as the directives of the National Security Council (MKN). — Bernama