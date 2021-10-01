Immigration Dept to propose new policy for issuance of temporary employment visit pass for foreign workers

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the proposal was raised after it was found that several foreign worker housing and amenities have not fulfilled and complied with the minimum standards according to Act 446. — Bernama pic

KAJANG, Oct 1 — The Immigration Department will propose to the government a new policy for the issuance and renewal of Temporary Employment Visit Pass (PLKS) for foreign workers in the country.

Director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the proposal was raised after it was found that several foreign worker housing and amenities have not fulfilled and complied with the minimum standards according to Act 446.

He said the proposal would be submitted to the Home Ministry (KDN), Ministry of Human Resources (KSM) and the Manpower Department (JTK) for discussion before the preparation of guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOP).

“Based on this new policy, employers must comply with Act 446 (Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities (Amendment) Act 2019 by obtaining a certificate from JTK.

“It is only with this certificate that they (employers) will be considered if they could bring in foreign workers or renew the PLKS of existing workers,” he told a press conference at Eco Majestic, Semenyih, near here, early this morning.

Khairul Dzaimee said the proposal was brought to the knowledge of KDN and KSM and if accepted, the SOP and guidelines could be prepared, adding that should the proposal be enforced next year, it would be applicable to all new foreign workers covering all sectors.

“The department will first refine the proposal paper before tabling it to higher levels for discussion and to get approval. We should not allow employers to provide unsuitable living conditions for their employees,” he said.

Meanwhile, 297 foreigners comprising 112 Indonesians, Bangladeshi (95) , Myanmar (66), Vietnamese (13) and Ghanaian (one) nationals, were detained following a raid on a workers’ housing from 1am today.

Khairul Dzaimee said the operation was the result of public complaints on overcrowded housing for foreigners in the area which did not comply with hygiene standards and had breached Act 446.

He said the foreigners who have been detained for investigations under Section 6 (1)(C) for not possessing valid documents) and Section 15 (1)(C) for overstaying, would be placed at the Semenyih Immigration Detention Depot.

The detainees will first be taken to the Putrajaya and Seremban District Health Centres to undergo Covid-19 screening, he added. — Bernama