Almost all Labuan schools sanitised ahead of reopening on Monday, says state education director

LABUAN, Oct 1 ― Almost all primary and secondary schools on this duty-free island have been sanitised ahead of the opening of the school session on Monday (October 4).

Labuan Education director Yusuf Mohamad said sanitation works began last week with the cooperation of the Fire and Rescue Department.

“The reopening of the schools based on a weekly rotation method, will involve 17 primary and 10 secondary schools in the federal territory and among the schools which have been sanitised are SMK Pantai, SMK Labuan, SM Sains, SM Anthony, SM St Anne, SMK Mutiara and SMK Lajau,” he told Bernama today.

Once the secondary schools have been sanitised we will move on to the primary schools and we will ensure that everything is completed before the school session begins, he added.

Senior Minister of Education, Datuk Radzi Jidin on September 5 said, since Labuan is the first among federal territories and states in the country to move into Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) the ministry will take into account all the views given by the relevant agencies here, in drafting the necessary framework.

In the meantime, Yusuf said, the standard operating procedures (SOPs) relating to the reopening of schools have been conveyed to teachers and parents through village heads.

SOP compliance in classrooms and school areas, as well as orderly dispersal of students, would be the main focus before schools in Labuan reopen next week.

According to Yusuf, the school authorities would also ensure that cleanliness is maintained and learning facilities are in working condition after face-to-face learning activities were put on hold for over six months. ― Bernama