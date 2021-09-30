Chief statistician: Almost 86pc of population in Malaysia completed 2020 Census

A general view of Kuala Lumpur taken from Bukit Antarabangsa March 9, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 30 — A total of 28.1 million or 85.8 per cent of the 32.6 million residents in Malaysia have completed the 2020 Malaysia Population and Housing Census, said 2020 Census commissioner Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin.

Mohd Uzir, who is also the Chief Statistician, said based on census data, 95.2 per cent or 26.6 million of those residing in Malaysia are Malaysians while 4.8 per cent or 1.4 million are foreigners.

He said several states and federal territories, namely Kelantan, Johor and Putrajaya have nearly completed the census and were in the process of verifying and confirming the information received.

During an online media conference regarding the status of the Malaysia census today, Mohd Uzir said the state with the highest census rate is Johor with 104.9 per cent.

This is followed by Putrajaya (101.3 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (100.4 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (99.2 per cent), Perlis (95 per cent) and Kelantan with 93.8 per cent.

The remaining states are Perak (93.2 per cent), Penang (92.8 per cent), Selangor (91.2 per cent), Melaka (88.2 per cent), Terengganu (88.1 per cent), Kedah (84.3 per cent), Labuan (78.6 per cent), Pahang (69.3 per cent), Sarawak (66.6 per cent) and Sabah (55.9 per cent).

“Factors that might lead to states having rates of above 100 per cent include receiving more census forms from our estimates and the movement or migration of residents from one area to another when the census was conducted,” he added.

Mohd Uzir said that states that have not achieved a high percentage was not due to uncooperative residents but constraints faced during the Covid-19 pandemic and natural disasters.

“The low percentage in Pahang is caused by the floods that hit the state. In Sabah and Sarawak, we had to slow down census work temporarily due to the spike in Covid-19 cases at that time.

“We have obtained the assistance of the state governments and district officers to step up census operations that will end in a month on October 31,” he said.

Mohd Uzir said the team is confident that the remaining 4.6 million who have not completed the census would be completed by the stipulated time before October 31.

“The operation duration for the 2020 Census has been longer, taking over a year than previous census which took between three to four weeks.

“The longer duration has given the Malaysian Statistics Department to review the data in greater detail and to revisit residences or areas that have completed their census if needed,” he added.

Based on census data, Mohd Uzir said the ratio for gender in Malaysia was 104 men to every 100 women, and the male population was currently 51.3 per cent compared to the female population of 48.7 per cent.

Out of the 28.1 million residents who have completed their census, 25.4 per cent were under 15 years old, 69.3 per cent were residents of working age (15 to 64 years) and 5.4 per cent were 65 years and above. — Bernama