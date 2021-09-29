Sarawak Tourism Ministry to work with SDMC, industry players to ensure domestic tourism SOP compliance

Sarawak’s Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Karim Rahman Hamzah said his ministry has drawn up detailed domestic tourism SOPs, which have been approved by SDMC under Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) effective October 1. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Sept 29 — Sarawak’s Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry today said it will work closely with the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) as well as tourism and business events industry players to ensure strict compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) as more tourism-related activities are allowed next month.

Its minister Datuk Karim Rahman Hamzah said his ministry has drawn up detailed domestic tourism SOPs, which have been approved by SDMC under Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) effective October 1.

He added that Sarawak’s domestic tourism sector was one of most badly hit since the Covid-19 pandemic began last year.

He said all SOPs for Sarawak’s domestic tourism and business events can be downloaded from the ministry’s website and SDMC’s website.

Karim said the SOPs were issued after the SDMC announced that southern zone districts will join the rest of Sarawak in moving to Phase Three of the NRP on October 1.

“My ministry has prepared and executed strategic action plans to reactivate our tourism and business event industry and to build a more resilient tourism industry post Covid-19,” he said during a press conference today.

“More tourism activities, including attractions, will be allowed to operate from October 1 subject to compliance with the relevant SOPs.”

He said all tourists must be fully vaccinated, while children below 17 who are not vaccinated must always be accompanied by their fully vaccinated parents.

“It is compulsory for all tourists to have a Digital Vaccination Certificate in their MySejahtera app or an original vaccination card, as issued by the Ministry of Health. They must make sure their health status in the MySejahtera app is low-risk,” he added.

He also said tourists must provide confirmed air tickets, as well as proof of accommodation, attraction tickets and tour packages to obtain police permits and enterSarawak approval for interstate or inter-district travel.

“They must produce a negative rt-PCR or rtk-Antigen (swab) test result three days before arrival in Sarawak for interstate travel. Individuals who are yet to receive vaccination are not allowed to participate in tourism activities,” Karim warned.

He also reminded tour agencies or tourism service providers that they must ensure that all staff and tourists are fully vaccinated before conducting any tours or related activities.

“Random RTK-Ag tests should be done for staff, bus drivers and tour guides,” he added.

He said business events are allowed in Sarawak but restricted to meetings, corporate incentives and conventions only.

“All business events are subject to a maximum 50 per cent normal capacity of the event space, with a maximum of 100 persons only. Hybrid events are encouraged,” he added.