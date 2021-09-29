Minister: RM38.5m needed for Seri Perdana renovations due to building’s age

Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Abd Latiff Ahmad said that the Public Works Department’s (PWD) assessment of the building’s condition showed RM38.5 million was needed for repairs. — Picture from PMO

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — The 22-year-old Seri Perdana Complex was in dire need of renovations worth RM38.5 million, after significant wear and tear to both its interior and exterior, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Abd Latiff Ahmad said.

In a statement today, he also sought to correct previous reports that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had revealed RM30 million was spent on renovations for the prime minister’s official residence, saying that it was him who had responded to a query on the matter from Pokok Sena MP Datuk Mahfuz Omar.

Abd Latiff said that the Public Works Department’s (PWD) assessment of the building’s condition showed RM38.5 million was needed for repairs.

“The Seri Perdana Complex, which was built in 1997 and fully completed in 1999, is the official government residence for the prime minister of Malaysia. Seri Perdana Complex, which is now 22 years old, has suffered much wear and tear due to its age. Thus, the PWD did the scope of repairs at a total cost of RM38.5 million, including replacing the electrical wiring system and leaking roofs of the Seri Perdana Complex.

“The project was approved on March 19, 2021 and work began on March 29, 2021. It is expected to be completed on December 7, 2021. To date (September 29, 2021), progress is at 74 per cent, compared to 71 per cent as scheduled,” he said.

