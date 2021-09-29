Former AG Apandi’s suit against Dr Mahathir, govt heads to trial as mediation fails

Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, April 6, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali’s suit against former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the government will head to trial after the parties involved failed to resolve it through mediation.

Mohamed Apandi’ s lawyer Datuk Abdul Shukor Ahmad when contacted by reporters, said the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) had informed that the government did not agree to settle the suit.

“During today’s case management held online, Judicial Commissioner Datuk Seri Latifah Mohd Tahar April 18, 20, 21 and 22 next year as the trial dates, and further case management would be held on November 5. The plaintiff intends to present five witnesses, including Mohamed Apandi, “said Abdul Shukor.

Meanwhile, Senior Federal Counsel Shamsul Bolhassan who represented the AGC, when contacted, confirmed the matter.

On July 6, Abdul Shukor informed that Mohamed Apandi was ready to settle his suit through the mediation process and had submitted the mediation form to the AGC via email on May 21.

In his statement of claim, Mohamed Apandi, who was a Federal Court judge before being appointed as AG in 2015, among others, is seeking a declaration that the first defendant had committed misfeasance and misconduct in public office and a declaration that the first defendant had caused and induced the breach of contract between him and the government.

He is seeking special damages in the sum of RM2,233,599.36, general damages, exemplary and/or punitive damages, costs and other relief deemed fit by the court.

The two defendants, in their statement of defence filed on November 12, said that there was no abuse of power by Dr Mahathir in the termination of Mohamed Apandi as AG, as it was done in accordance with the provisions of the laws. — Bernama