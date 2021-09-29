Air Selangor: Maintenance work completed, water supply to areas in Hulu Langat to be restored in stages

Residents of Setia Alam collect water from an Air Selangor water point following the water disruption in the Klang Valley September 6, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Scheduled maintenance work for valve replacement at Taman Sri Indah Balakong, Inlet Cheras and in front of The Mines main substation was completed at 6 am today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor), in a statement, said with completion of the work, consumers in the affected areas will receive their water supply in stages.

“Air Selangor advises consumers to turn on their taps and let the water flow until the colour is clear before using it,” it said.

It also advised consumers to use water prudently to ensure restoration process of the water supply in the affected areas runs smoothly as scheduled.

Consumers can refer to all Air Selangor official communication channels, including the Air Selangor app, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or to contact Air Selangor at 15300 for information.

Those with complaints and queries can also contact the Help Centre at www.airselangor.com and the Air Selangor app. — Bernama