Zunar lodges police report against Umno and PAS supporters for ‘stealing’ his cartoons

In a statement, Zunar, whose real name is Zulkiflee SM Anwarul Haque, said he knows who is behind the act and the groups they are operating in. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Cartoonist Zunar has lodged a police report against supporters of Umno and PAS for allegedly “stealing” his cartoons.

In a statement, Zunar, whose real name is Zulkiflee SM Anwarul Haque, said he knows who is behind this act and the groups they are operating in.

“Today, I filed a police report at the Brickfields Police District Headquarters regarding the stealing and forging of my cartoons. Report number PANTAI/008319/21,” he said.

“These activities were carried out by Umno and PAS supporters in their WhatsApp group.

I am the sole holder of all rights to my cartoons. I have given details of their mobile numbers to the police.”

Zunar added that he is exploring the possibility of legal action against the individuals in question.

“Besides that, I have also discussed with my lawyer the possibility of filing a civil suit against them for copyright infringement under the Malaysian Copyright Act 1987,” he added.