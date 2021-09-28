Police: Four arrests after skirmish at Chinese temple in Sungai Besi; no truth to demolition talk

In a statement tonight, Cheras district police chief Muhammad Idzam Jaafar said the four will be charged under Section 148 and 186 of the Penal Code. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Four individuals aged between 19 and 50 have been arrested to help police with investigations after a commotion outside a Chinese temple in Sungai Besi this morning.

In a statement tonight, Cheras district police chief Muhammad Idzam Jaafar said the four will be charged under Section 148 and 186 of the Penal Code.

He explained that the Kuala Lumpur Land and Mines Office wanted to erect a hoarding for the construction of a path for schoolchildren and police personnel were present at the scene to ensure the safety of the operation.

He said around 30 individuals then appeared and proceeded to attack both vehicles and police on duty.

He also said a viral video was posted on social media to elicit public sympathy and he called for an end to all speculation about the matter.

“The video making the rounds on Facebook was exploited to garner sympathy. We deny there were any attempts to demolish the temple,” he said in a statement.

In the video, a group of people can be seen clashing with police outside a Chinese temple in Sungai Besi today. The incident was said to have taken place between 11.45am and 4pm.



