PDRM: Saiful Azly among 33 senior officers involved in transfer exercise

PDRM Corporate Communications Supt A. Skandaguru said Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin has been made the chief of the Bukit Aman Inspector-General of Police (Research and Development) Secretariat. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) deputy director Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin is among 33 senior officers of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) involved in transfers and promotions effective November 1.

PDRM Corporate Communications Supt A. Skandaguru said Saiful Azly has been made the chief of the Bukit Aman Inspector-General of Police (Research and Development) Secretariat.

Meanwhile, Sabah Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Mazli Mazlan will replace Saiful Azly as Bukit Aman JPJKK deputy director.

“Mazli’s post will be replaced by Sabah Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief Datuk Jauteh Dikun, with the rank of acting DCP.

“Besides that, the Principal Assistant Director of Management (Staffing), Services/Staffing Division, Bukit Aman Management Department Datuk Azizi Mat Aris has been appointed as the Perak Deputy Chief of Police, with the rank of acting DCP,” he said in a statement tonight.

Menawhile, Police Escort to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Datuk Yahaya Othman was appointed as the Kuala Lumpur Deputy Chief of Police with the rank of acting DCP.

“Principal Assistant Director (D1) of Internal Control Police, CID Bukit Aman, Datuk Zainol Samah has been appointed as the Deputy Director of Forensic/Strategic Planning, CID Bukit Aman, as acting DCP,” said Skandaguru.

Commander of the Federal Reserve Unit, Bukit Aman Department of Internal Security and Public Order SAC Hamzah Ahmad was appointed as Commander of the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) under the Home Ministry, with the rank of acting DCP. — Bernama