Jalan Ipoh crash: Land Public Transport Agency suspends operator licence of lorry owner

The Dashcam footage of the crash on September 6 showing a lorry ramming into vehicles waiting at a traffic light intersection had gone viral. — Picture via Twitter/@Halimlahh

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 28 — The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) has suspended the owner’s operator licence of the tipper lorry that crashed into five vehicles at Jalan Ipoh, Kuala Lumpur on September 6, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said today.

The suspension is for three months from September 27 or until the owner complies with the occupational safety and health industry code of practice for road transport activity (ICOP) requirements, “whichever is later”, he said in a statement.

Wee said the action was taken in line with Section 62 of the Land Public Transport Act 2010 (Act 715), which stipulates that any company that fails to comply with the ICOP with a valid cause has violated the terms of the licence and posed safety risks to other drivers, pedestrians, and the public at large.

He said the Transport Ministry (MOT) viewed seriously the collision as a major traffic issue due to the hazard it posed to public safety.

“MOT will not compromise on any issue that affects public safety nor tolerate non-compliance with the licence and permit conditions by the operators,” he said.

The Dashcam footage of the crash on September 6 showing a lorry ramming into vehicles waiting at a traffic light intersection had gone viral.

“We hope that this action serves as an example for other operators and a reminder for the broader public and commercial transport industries,” Wee said. — Bernama