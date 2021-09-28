Health Ministry reports 258 new Covid-19 fatalities, including 75 brought-in-dead cases

Volunteers prepare to place the body of a Covid-19 victim in the grave for burial at the Bagan Ajam Muslim Cemetery, August 24, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — The Health Ministry logged another 258 deaths due to Covid-19 this morning, bringing the total number of fatalities from the pandemic here to 25,695.

Out of the new deaths logged, 75 cases had been brought in dead.

Based on the ministry’s data last updated at 7am today, there were 87 deaths on average over the past seven days. The number showed a decline compared to the 107 deaths on a seven-day-average recorded yesterday.

The ministry did not provide a number of actual fatalities over the past 24 hours as it now logs Covid-19 deaths based on when they were reported. This includes backlogged cases.

Selangor topped the number of fatalities with 56 deaths even though the number of new daily cases had dropped to below 1,000 for the first time in four months, based on yesterday’s data.

Other states with double digit deaths were: Johor (53), Kedah (46), Kuala Lumpur (25), Penang (21), Sarawak (19), and Sabah (12).

Kelantan, Perak and Pahang recorded five deaths each while Melaka and Terengganu had four each. Perlis had two and Negri Sembilan one.

There were no deaths reported in Labuan and Putrajaya.

Yesterday, new Covid-19 infections in the country dropped further as the Health Ministry recorded 10,959 cases, a decrease of 2,145 compared to Sunday.

The decline in the number of new cases was most significant in the Klang Valley, which recorded 1,170 cases.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia currently stands at 2,209,194.