DCM Masing tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to Sarawak General Hospital

KUCHING, Sept 28 — The office of Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar James Jemut Masing has confirmed he had been tested positive for Covid-19 and admitted at Sarawak General Hospital.

In a statement, it said Masing’s condition is currently stable and with mild symptoms of Covid-19.

“Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing is indeed positive for Covid-19 and is currently being hospitalized at SGH. Mild symptom and his condition is stable,” said the statement.

It was issued after several news portals earlier reported that Masing had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the SGH.

The reports said Masing was positive for Covid-19 after a RT-PCR test.

The reports also said Masing had already completed his two doses of the Covid-19 vaccination.

Masing and his close aides could not be reached for further comments. — Borneo Post