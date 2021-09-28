A-G’s Report finds no clear checks-and-balances mechanism for national health protection scheme mySalam

The Auditor-General’s Report 2019 Series 2 said that the clause in the mySalam Fund Order also did not state the power and role of the Finance Ministry (MoF) and Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM). — Screenshot of MySalam website

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — The management of mySalam, the National Health Protection Scheme, through the individual trust account does not provide for sufficient internal control and a clear checks-and-balances mechanism, according to the Auditor-General’s Report 2019 Series 2.

It said this led to the government being unable to give assurance of reporting accountability and transparency in the implementation of the free takaful income assistance scheme in order to meet the objectives set.

“In general, based on the audit scope, it can be said that (mySalam) has provided takaful or income loss protection to the B40 group in the event of certain critical illnesses and hospitalisation,” said the report released today.

It also said that the clause in the mySalam Fund Order also did not state the power and role of the Finance Ministry (MoF) and Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

MoF and BNM, in their reply, said the individual trust account’s structure enabled the detailed surveillance and monitoring to gauge the effectiveness of the fund’s utilisation. — Bernama