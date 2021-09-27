Trial for businessman’s suit over payment involving solar project to begin in December 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — The trial of a businessman’s suit against his business partner and former managing director of Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd over payment in relation to the hybrid solar projects for 369 rural schools in Sarawak will begin on Dec 5, next year.

Rayyan Radzwill Abdullah, 42, filed the suit on Feb 29, last year claiming that Saidi Abang Samsudin failed to pay him the remaining RM9 million for services rendered for the company to secure the hybrid solar project.

Lawyer Ravee G. Uthirapathy, representing Rayyan told reporters that the trial date of Dec 5 to 8, 2022 was set by Judge Datuk Ahmad Bache during the online case management (e-Review) today.

“The plaintiff will call three witnesses including Rayyan. The court also ordered both parties to file witness statements before the case is heard and further case management is set for Nov 4, 2022,” Ravee said.

On Jan 13, Ahmad dismissed Rayyan’s application for a summary judgment in his suit against Saidi. A summary judgment is where a court decides a case without hearing the testimony of witnesses.

In the statement of claim, Rayyan stated that in early 2016, Saidi, 62, had appointed him as an advisor to obtain and prepare working papers for the hybrid solar project and in return the defendant promised to pay a fee of RM10 million, upon him (Saidi) securing the project.

He claimed that on Dec 10, 2016, Saidi obtained the project, valued at RM1.25 billion from the Ministry of Education (MOE) as a result of the efforts and work he did and on Aug 10, 2017, Saidi paid him RM1 million, but had yet to pay the remaining RM9 million.

He is seeking the remaining payment of RM9 million, RM20 million in damages due to loss of investment opportunities, general damages, interest and costs.

Saidi in his defence statement filed on April 6, last year denied that he had appointed the plaintiff as an advisor to obtain and prepare working papers for the hybrid solar project.

Saidi also filed a counterclaim against Rayyan for the immediate return of RM1 million that was paid to him .

Rayyan and Saidi are prosecution witnesses in the trial of the wife of former prime minister Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor who is facing a charge of soliciting RM187.5 million and two charges of receiving bribes of RM6.5 million involving the hybrid solar project. — Bernama