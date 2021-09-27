Public safety, security among focus in 12th Malaysia Plan

According to the 12th Malaysia Plan document released by the Economic Planning Unit today, efforts will also be undertaken to improve emergency response and preparedness. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Measures to strengthen public safety and security for the next five years will focus on improving crime prevention efforts, combatting drug abuse and trafficking as well as curbing trafficking in persons.

According to the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) document released by the Economic Planning Unit today, efforts will also be undertaken to improve emergency response and preparedness.

The document stated that crime prevention efforts will be further intensified through the implementation of various programmes involving the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), private sector and the rakyat at large, besides public awareness and campaigns through social media will be increased to create better awareness of crime prevention.

“An integrated sharing platform among the Malaysian Armed Forces and other enforcement agencies will be developed to improve cybercrime investigations performance,” it said.

It also stated that drug-related laws will be reviewed to expand the definition of drugs and substances to cover new psychoactive substances and ketum, and relevant provisions in the law will be amended to de-list drug addicts who are not involved in crime from the register of criminal.

On human trafficking, the document stated that a more holistic approach in curbing trafficking in persons will cover prevention and prosecution of trafficking in persons as well as protection of victims in line with the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organised Crime (Palermo Protocol) and comprehensive indicators will be developed to help in identifying victims and reporting on human trafficking activities.

In enhancing the management and operations of prisons, a holistic plan will be developed to improve detention centres as well as rehabilitation and correctional programmes, and in supporting this, the capacity and capability of prison personnel will be enhanced.

“Drug offenders under Section 15 of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952 will be segregated from other inmates within the prison. Alternatives to imprisonment will be expanded by implementing more probation and community corrections programmes,” it said.

Meanwhile, the capabilities of agencies in providing emergency services will be enhanced through the upgrading of facilities and assets, including encouraging voluntary participation by local communities in the Civil Defence Emergency Response Team-Community (CDERT-C) by promoting awareness on the importance of volunteerism and will be trained to be certified emergency responders.

“Meanwhile, the emergency response system and the Public Warning Services will also be upgraded to improve response time and the voluntary firefighter will also be expanded to include Felda areas,” it added. — Bernama