In Kuala Lumpur, teacher loses over RM57,000 to scammer

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — A home coaching teacher at a private institution suffered a loss of RM57,850 after divulging information on his bank account and the Transaction Activation Code (TAC) to a third party.

Kuala Lumpur Commercial CID chief, ACP Mohd Mahidisham Ishak said the incident took place after the 57-year-old male victim received a short message on September 22 seeking his confirmation on a purchase amounting to RM3,800 via an e-dagang platform.

“The victim had denied making the purchase and contacted a ‘bank officer’ with a telephone number provided in the message.

“Subsequently, the ‘bank officer’ contacted by the victim asked the complainant to furnish information on his bank account and TAC,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Mahidisham said the victim complied with the instructions of the “bank officer” because the latter claimed that the information was needed for further investigation.

“The victim lodged a police report at the Sentul Police Station here on September 24 when he found out transfers of cash had taken place from his account and Touch n’ Go e-wallet to third party accounts,” he said.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

“Contact the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline on any crime or suspicious activity via 03-2146 0584/0585 or any police station nearby,” he added. — Bernama