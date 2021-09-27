Covid: Malaysia’s cumulative recoveries exceed 2m

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah at the Health Ministry in Putrajaya, September 9, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Malaysia’s cumulative Covid-19 recoveries have exceeded the two million mark with 2,005,942 cases since the pandemic hit the country.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of the total, 16,430 recoveries were reported over the last 24 hours.

“Some 1.9 per cent, or 205 cases, out of the total 10,959 new cases today were in categories three, four and five.

“The remaining 98.1 per cent, or 10,754 cases, were in category one (asymptomatic) and two (with mild symptoms),” he said in a statement on Covid-19 development today.

Category three are those with lung infection, four (requiring oxygen support) and five (requiring ventilator).

According to Dr Noor Hisham, 12 of the new cases were imported cases involving two Malaysians and 10 foreigners, while 10,947 cases were local transmissions (10,150 Malaysians, 797 foreigners).

He said 980 cases are currently being treated in the intensive care unit, comprising 862 confirmed cases and 118 suspected, probable and cases under investigation.

A total of 579 cases require respiratory assistance involving 378 confirmed cases and 210 suspected, probable and cases under investigation.

Dr Noor Hisham said 19 new clusters were detected today, of which nine were workplace clusters, community (eight) and one each involving the detention centre and high-risk group clusters.

On Covid-19 infectivity rate or R-naught (Rt), he said Malaysia recorded an Rt of 0.92 while Pahang recorded the highest Rt with 1.02.

“Other states recorded an Rt of below 1.0, namely Perak and Federal Territory (FT) of Putrajaya (0.98), followed by Kelantan and Perlis (0.97), Terengganu (0.96), Johor (0.94), Sarawak and Melaka (0.92), Penang (0.90), Selangor (0.89), Sabah and Negeri Sembilan (0.87), Kedah and FT of Kuala Lumpur (0.85) and FT of Labuan (zero),” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said the data on fatalities will be uploaded via Github and CovidNOW at https://covidnow.moh.gov.my at midnight tonight. — Bernama