12th Malaysia Plan: RM2.25b allocation in housing assistance for the poor

A condominium project is pictured in Taman Batu Muda October 29, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — The government has allocated RM2.25 billion to provide housing assistance to the poor under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the allocation was to build and repair 85,500 units of houses, namely 75,000 units in rural areas and almost 10,500 units in urban areas, under the Housing Assistance Programme from 2021 to 2025.

“However, it does not include the construction of houses under state governments, corporate sector and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs),” he said when tabling the 12MP with the objective of ‘A Prosperous, Inclusive, Sustainable Malaysia’, in the Dewan Rakyat, today.

Ismail Sabri said the government would also build another 500,000 units of affordable homes to provide the chance for more people from the B40 and M40 groups to own a house.

He said that the government would also improve financing facilities including the Fund for Affordable Homes, Youth Housing Scheme and Rent-to-Own (RTO) programme to ease the burden of these groups in paying their installment. — Bernama