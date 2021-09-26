Terengganu opens one more Covid-19 quarantine centre from today

A view of the Dewan Jubli Perak Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) in Kota Baru January 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA TERENGGANU, Sept 26 — Terengganu opened one more Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) located at the Gong Badak Indoor Stadium in Kuala Nerus, beginning today.

State health director, Datuk Dr Kasemani Embong said the new PKRC had a capacity of 1,200 beds.

“The opening of this new PKRC does not mean that the Covid-19 situation in Terengganu is getting worse. Instead, it is to offset the closure of three PKRC at institutions higher learning which are now in the process of receiving students for the face-to-face learning session beginning Oct 15,” she said when contacted by reporters today.

The three PKRC which were closed in stages since last month were at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) in Chendering here, Universiti Malaysia Terengganu in Kuala Nerus and Institut Pendidikan Guru (IPG), Sultan Mizan campus in Besut.

On another development, Dr Kasemani said a total of 138,100 adolescents aged between 12 and 17 in Terengganu were eligible for vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK).

“Of the number, 101,000 are from schools under the Education Ministry and private schools.

“As of yesterday, we had given vaccine jabs to 30,494 of the 101,000 teenagers. We expect to get them all vaccinated by Oct 6, the latest,” she said. — Bernama